Ways to avoid scams when donating to Israeli, Palestinian civilian relief efforts

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the Israel war continues to unfold, humanitarian and relief efforts are building to help those impacted Israelis and Gazans, but how do you make sure a collection effort is legitimate and if it’s safe to make donations without falling victim to a scam.

It’s been almost two weeks since the Hamas attacks on Israel and to help those suffering and living through the crossfire, many organizations are fundraising and accepting all sorts of donations to offer aid. However, authorities warn before you donate to any of them, ask yourself if a potential good deed could get you in trouble or make you fall victim to a scam.

“It is very easy for someone to get scammed during a situation like this. Of course, we’re concerned about other people who may be affected by this conflict, so we want to help out and scammers know this. They follow the headlines and the newspaper and what’s going on, so if there is a conflict or a natural disaster, they know that people want to help, so they try and take advantage of that situation and take advantage of our generosity,” said Anita Wilson, director of the Consumer Protection Unit in the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Wilson told Western Mass News that protecting yourself when making a donation is easy.

“You can always do some online research. There are a number of websites that certify charities and tell you how much of the money that they are raising is actually going to the people affected themselves versus the telemarketers who are making those calls,” Wilson added.

Before you donate to help Israelis and Palestinians, the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance also shared ways you can easily spot a scam, including:

Ask yourself if the charity you’re donating to has a direct presence that can impact people in Israel and Gaza

Don’t respond to donation links sent through social media before vetting its validity

Consider visiting an organization’s website and donating directly to them before doing so through a third party

Use a credit card, not a debit card, to avoid giving access to your banking information

Wilson also told us if you fall victim to a scam while trying to make a donation, you should report it to local, state, and federal authorities and contact your bank to work on getting your money back.

If you’re trying to find verified organizations collecting money to help victims of the Israel war, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

