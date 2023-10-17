Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Ways to avoid scams when donating to Israeli, Palestinian civilian relief efforts

As the Israel war continues to unfold, humanitarian and relief efforts are building to help...
As the Israel war continues to unfold, humanitarian and relief efforts are building to help those impacted Israelis and Gazans, but how do you make sure a collection effort is legitimate and if it’s safe to make donations without falling victim to a scam.(MGN)
By Daniel Santiago and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the Israel war continues to unfold, humanitarian and relief efforts are building to help those impacted Israelis and Gazans, but how do you make sure a collection effort is legitimate and if it’s safe to make donations without falling victim to a scam.

It’s been almost two weeks since the Hamas attacks on Israel and to help those suffering and living through the crossfire, many organizations are fundraising and accepting all sorts of donations to offer aid. However, authorities warn before you donate to any of them, ask yourself if a potential good deed could get you in trouble or make you fall victim to a scam.

“It is very easy for someone to get scammed during a situation like this. Of course, we’re concerned about other people who may be affected by this conflict, so we want to help out and scammers know this. They follow the headlines and the newspaper and what’s going on, so if there is a conflict or a natural disaster, they know that people want to help, so they try and take advantage of that situation and take advantage of our generosity,” said Anita Wilson, director of the Consumer Protection Unit in the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Wilson told Western Mass News that protecting yourself when making a donation is easy.

“You can always do some online research. There are a number of websites that certify charities and tell you how much of the money that they are raising is actually going to the people affected themselves versus the telemarketers who are making those calls,” Wilson added.

Before you donate to help Israelis and Palestinians, the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance also shared ways you can easily spot a scam, including:

  • Ask yourself if the charity you’re donating to has a direct presence that can impact people in Israel and Gaza
  • Don’t respond to donation links sent through social media before vetting its validity
  • Consider visiting an organization’s website and donating directly to them before doing so through a third party
  • Use a credit card, not a debit card, to avoid giving access to your banking information

Wilson also told us if you fall victim to a scam while trying to make a donation, you should report it to local, state, and federal authorities and contact your bank to work on getting your money back.

If you’re trying to find verified organizations collecting money to help victims of the Israel war, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Mass News has learned a young 18-year-old woman died in the house fire on Grover Street...
1 dead, 2 injured following house fire on Grove Street in Springfield
A Springfield singer and rapper is up for consideration for a Grammy. A rhythmic pop artist...
‘It’s insane’: Springfield native vying for Grammy nomination
We hear from a Springfield neighbor who helped in a blazing fire after an 18-year-old girl died...
Neighbor helps save people trapped inside deadly house fire in Springfield
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Police in Connecticut are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
CT Police seek public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old, last seen near Southwick

Latest News

Tuesday marked ten days since the terror group Hamas launched unprovoked attacks across Israel,...
East Longmeadow woman returns home from Israel amid war with Hamas
A Springfield man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from police, crashed, and had drugs...
Springfield man arrested after pursuit, shots fired call
Crews respond to crash on Stafford Street in Springfield
Crews respond to crash on Stafford Street in Springfield
The Suffield and Southwick Police Departments are searching for four suspects in connection to...
Car theft suspects sought after chase with Southwick Police
Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an infant on October 4.
Two more suspects arrested in connection to shooting death of infant