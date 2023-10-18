Surprise Squad
Amherst man arrested on federal child pornography charges

An Amherst man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Wednesday for allegedly...
An Amherst man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Wednesday for allegedly distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material.(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Wednesday for allegedly distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Bradley Driscoll, 25, was indicted on one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography after being arrested Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Driscoll allegedly possessed child sexual abuse material in the form of videos and knowingly distributed material depicting a minor under 12 years old in August 2022.

if convicted, Driscoll faces prison time, supervised release, and fines up to $250,000.

