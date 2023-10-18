Body found on Tully Mountain in Orange

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A large police investigation is underway on Tully Mountain in Orange.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that police have found a dead body somewhere in the area of the Tully Mountain trail.

When our crew arrived on-scene, a large police presence could be seen, including Orange Police, Orange Fire and Rescue, and Mass. State Police at the trail’s entrance.

As of right now, the D.A.’s office cannot confirm the identity of the person, but they said investigators do not believe foul play was involved in the person’s death.

We reached out to Mass. State Police for more information on the investigation, but have yet to hear back.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

