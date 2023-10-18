City leaders vote to reduce speed limit on Chicopee Street, implement safety measures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders tackling a speeding problem in Chicopee. On Tuesday night, the city council met to discuss ways to slow down drivers.

There were two unique safety measures on the agenda one about added street signs and the other, reducing Chicopee Street’s speed limit, city councilors voting to approve both of those measures.

“I think the city streets and spending the money on pedestrian safety is paramount,” said Lisa, a Chicopee resident.

The conversation on how to make Chicopee roads safer continued Tuesday night, the discussion focusing on one street in particular, Chicopee Street.

The stretch of road – which spans about a mile – has been the spot of numerous deadly crashes over the past year.

Including a two-car crash earlier this month that claimed the life of a 49-year old woman.

Last year, Chicopee ranked third in the state for most fatal pedestrian crashes, a statistic city leaders are looking to change.

“Time is not waiting for people to pass away on our streets,” expressed City Councilor Delmarina Lopez. “Time is not waiting for all these fatalities and yet somehow we are waiting for these things to happen.”

During the meeting, councilors voted on multiple measures seeking to improve safety on Chicopee Street.

“I think we need to do this sooner rather than later because we are obligated, and I don’t know how quickly this can be done, but if we don’t change them quickly, we are going to have a lot more problems on our street,” added City Councilor William Courchesne.

Including, installing additional speed limit signs, something councilors voted unanimously to implement.

Also on the agenda: whether or not to reduce the speed limit on Chicopee Street from 30 miles per hour down to 25.

“35 mph is just not going to work for a lot of reasons,” noted Courchesne.

In the end, city councilors were in agreement, passing unanimously the petition to reduce the speed limit.

“Hopefully with this kind of initiative, especially reducing to 25, we can save lives,” said City Councilor Mary Beth Pniak. “That’s what this is all about – making this city safe.”

The city councilors who spoke up about this issue were very clear, these safety measures need to be implemented as soon as possible. But it’s still unclear exactly when we can expect to see all these changes in action.

