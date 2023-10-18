Crews battle garage fire in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Great Barrington responded to a garage fire on Long Pond Road Monday night.

Firefighters arrived on-scene around 9:30 p.m. to find the garage completely engulfed in flames. Mutual aid was called in from several neighboring departments.

Crews were able to get the flames under control in about 20 minutes.

Due to the quick response, the fire was contained to the garage and did not damage the nearby property, which was being used as an AirBNB.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

