Gov. Healey gives update on Mirgrant crisis in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Migrant families coming into the Bay State seeking shelter are doing so in large numbers.

That prompted Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, to declare a state of emergency in August.

Around the state, over 7,000 families are sheltering in emergency shelters, hotels, and motels.

That number represents about 24,000 people.

And this presents a problem since the state’s emergency shelter program can only handle 7,500 families.

While in Springfield on Wednesday, Western Mass News asked Governor Healey if she is still considering Westfield State University as a possible shelter location.

“We are still, we are still in discussions there. Again, we are not ending the right to shelter,” said Healey.

Just two days ago, Governor Healey urged the federal government to take action and allow more funding to come into the state to continue offering services and helping more migrant families.

She tells us her administration is still waiting for a response.

“I continue to await word from the Biden administration. I continue to await action by Congress. It’s terrible right now, that there is no speaker in the House and that they are not able to act on things like the Biden administration’s supplemental bill for more funding on this issue in particular. Both funding to the border, and infrastructure, and also funding to us interior states to deal with the numbers of new arrivals,” said Healey.

In the meantime, Governor Healey is partnering with MassHire regional offices to match qualified migrants with open jobs across the state, hoping that once they start working, they can exit the emergency shelter system.

