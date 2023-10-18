Gov. Healey unveils $4B proposal to build and preserve housing

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey made a stop in Springfield on Wednesday to announce the largest investment in Massachusetts history to make housing more affordable across the state.

Healey’s administration is calling the initiative the Affordable Homes Act and their goal is to create thousands of new homes across the commonwealth and lower the housing costs of already existing homes.

“I know people have been feeling the pressure of the high cost of housing in our state for a long time. It’s an issue all over our state, no matter the region,” Healey said. “It’s a big, big issue. It’s probably the biggest challenge faced in the state.”

Healey announced Wednesday a $4 billion investment in housing opportunities in the Bay State.

“…And some say, ‘Hey, that’s a big number. $4 billion.’ We recognize is a big number. It’s a big number because it’s a big deal and we have to meet the moment for the sake of our residents and for the sake of our state and our future,” Healey explained.

The Affordable Homes Act aims to create more than 40,000 new homes in Massachusetts and to do that, Healey appointed Ed Augustus as the housing and livable communities secretary in June. He said this proposal will directly benefit Springfield and other cities in western Massachusetts.

“There is a new innovation fund that’s going to help specifically target underutilized commercial properties for conversion to residential. We saw that in the old hotel in downtown Springfield and we are going to help support more of those kind of conversions because we know there are historic buildings that communities often want to preserve,” Augustus explained.

Out of the $4 billion dollars, $1.83 billion will be used to create new homes and preserve existing buildings, including:

$800 million going to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, to benefit those with incomes lower than the median income in the state

$50 million directed to MassDreams to create opportunities for first-time homebuyers who come from communities disproportionately impacted by the housing issues

$100 million to Commonwealth Builder for the construction of affordable homeownership opportunities

$100 million for mixed-income housing, which seeks to support the creation of more middle-income residences

$50 million for the Momentum Fund, a new initiative which seeks to use every state resource to support the development of mixed-income multifamily housing

Western Mass News asked Healey and Augustus how this plan can impact long-time renters and those looking to buy a home for the first time.

“The governor’s recommended including a new tax credit that would incent the production of homeownership opportunities, so the creation of houses that could be sold to folks that are 120% AMI or below,” Augustus explained.

“…And an office. The establishment, for the first time ever, an Office of Fair Housing to make sure that renters and those seeking rental units are not discriminated against,” Healey added.

Healey also mentioned this bill is not just intended to bring and retain families to live in Massachusetts, but it’s also designed to motivate businesses to invest in property in the state and by doing that, help create jobs and move the economic development of the commonwealth forward.

