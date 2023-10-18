Palmer Police arrest several suspects following lengthy drug investigation

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Four people have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a fifth suspect following a five-month long drug investigation in Palmer.

Palmer Police said that they executed a search warrant on a Chestnut Street residence on Monday afternoon. During the search, investigators reportedly found more than 100 grams of cocaine, three guns, drug manufacturing equipment, drug packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Victoria Putnam, 34-year-old Eric Atwell, and 43-year-old Jason Corbin, all of Palmer, along with 28-year-old Justin Franklin of Holland. They are all facing drug-related charges.

A warrant has been issued for a fifth suspect, identified by police as 31-year-old Adam Atwell of Palmer, on drug and gun-related charges.

