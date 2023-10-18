Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Palmer Police arrest several suspects following lengthy drug investigation

Four people have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a fifth suspect following a...
Four people have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a fifth suspect following a five-month long drug investigation in Palmer.(Palmer Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Four people have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a fifth suspect following a five-month long drug investigation in Palmer.

Palmer Police said that they executed a search warrant on a Chestnut Street residence on Monday afternoon.  During the search, investigators reportedly found more than 100 grams of cocaine, three guns, drug manufacturing equipment, drug packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Victoria Putnam, 34-year-old Eric Atwell, and 43-year-old Jason Corbin, all of Palmer, along with 28-year-old Justin Franklin of Holland. They are all facing drug-related charges.

A warrant has been issued for a fifth suspect, identified by police as 31-year-old Adam Atwell of Palmer, on drug and gun-related charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Springfield singer and rapper is up for consideration for a Grammy. A rhythmic pop artist...
‘It’s insane’: Springfield native vying for Grammy nomination
Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an infant on October 4.
2 more suspects arrested in connection to shooting death of infant
K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles.
K-9 gets new helmet, safety goggles to protect her eyes while searching through brush
Police in West Springfield made several arrests for reports of a break-in on Friday.
3 arrested for breaking into railroad car in West Springfield
There are concerns about an unwelcomed visitor at an apartment in Springfield.
Unwelcome house guest slithers into Springfield apartment

Latest News

City leaders tackling a speeding problem in Chicopee. On Tuesday night, the city council met to...
City leaders vote to reduce speed limit on Chicopee Street, implement safety measures
An upper low continues moving away and high pressure builds in Wednesday, bringing in more...
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Public testimony being heard at the statehouse on Tuesday from families of victims impacted by...
State legislators discuss proposals for ‘Move Over’ law in public hearing
A section of Route 5 is closed in Enfield Tuesday afternoon because of a fire, police said.
Fire shuts down Route 5 in Enfield