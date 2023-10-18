Pick of the Week Thursday, then Rain Returns to End the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Lots of clouds again today along with a few spotty showers this afternoon. Highs ended up in the upper 50s to low 60s with light northerly breezes.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the low to middle 40s with developing valley fog.

Tomorrow will be the pick of the week as a weak ridge of high-pressure builds in. We’ll see lots of sunshine with temperatures warming into the middle and upper 60s across the Pioneer Valley.

Our nicer weather is short-lived as our next storm system gears up for Friday into the weekend.

A trough digs southward from the Great Lakes, developing low pressure along the mid-Atlantic coast. Occasional showers get going Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a healthy South breeze. Low pressure rapidly strengthens and moves into New England Friday night, bringing a swath of heavier rain through Saturday morning with plenty of left-over showers in the afternoon.

While we may see a period of heavy rain overnight Friday into Saturday, it should move through quick, limiting a flood risk. Occasional showers continue Saturday with a slight muggy feel and highs in the 60s. As low pressure moves into northern New England and continues to strengthen, wind will increase out of the west Sunday. Gusts over western Mass may top 30-35mph at times with lots of leftover clouds and a few showers. It will be chilly with temperatures staying in the 50′s, falling into the 40′s across the hills.

A cooler air mass settles in and lingers into early next week. We keep breezy conditions Monday, then high pressure builds in, allowing for lighter to calm wind and clear skies. Both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings may feature the first widespread frost of the season. Temperatures moderate by the middle of next week.

