Pittsfield Police searching for suspect using stolen credit card

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect responsible for using a stolen credit card.

Investigators said that the man pictured used a stolen credit card to buy jewelry at a local store.

The Westfield and Southwick Police Departments are also reportedly looking to identify this man for similar crimes.

if you have any information, please contact Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.

