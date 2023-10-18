Sheriff’s Shuffle raises over $20K for department’s Youth Leadership Academy
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This year’s Sheriff’s Shuffle 5k raised more than $20,000 for Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s Youth Leadership Academy.
All proceeds are going directly towards the free educational summer camp, which gives kids in western Massachusetts, who are living with economic hardships or parents currently locked up, a chance to enjoy their summer break safely.
