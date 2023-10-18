Surprise Squad
Springfield residents rally against recent gun violence

Dozens of people gathered in Springfield on Wednesday to speak out against gun violence and...
Dozens of people gathered in Springfield on Wednesday to speak out against gun violence and highlight the impact on people in the community.(Western Mass News)
By Wesley Days and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of people gathered in Springfield on Wednesday to speak out against gun violence and highlight the impact on people in the community. The event came as the city has hit record breaking numbers when it comes to deadly shootings.

“Families are being disrupted and I just want to put a stop to it and it’s so dear to my heart that my eyes are watering up right now,” said event organizer Bennita Watford.

It was a day full of emotions, chants, and prayers as the community came together to highlight gun violence in the city of Springfield. For Watford, it’s more than a personal issue. The Springfield native and the rally’s creator has concerns for her entire community.

“When we had a double homicide on Union Street, that’s the building right next to me and then my neighbor, her window got shot up, she’s right underneath me,” Watford explained. “We’re supposed to raise our children, raise our grandchildren. We don’t want to bury our children. How many more children do we have to lose?”

Western Mass News was there Wednesday morning on School Street as dozens followed Watford to city hall to speak out as Springfield is in the midst of a record breaking year for deadly shootings. Among those in attendance was Juanita Batchelor, whose son, Darrell Jenkins, was shot and killed back in 2014. Batchelor told us that, as a mother who lost her son to gun violence, she feels forgotten.

“I feel overlooked, to be honest, by city officials, by the community, at times. It’s time for us to stop being silent and start speaking up and speaking out to take our communities back,” Batchelor said.

Watford’s and Batchelor efforts to take back the city they love are just beginning.

“I feel like gun laws need to be looked at and we need to definitely work together,” Batchelor added.

“Bring your spirit. Come on and let’s get our city back,” Watford noted.

