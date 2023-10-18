Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Tickets now on-sale for 2023 Bright Nights season

Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, MA
Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, MA(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Halloween is less than two weeks away, but you can already feel the Christmas spirit in Springfield now that tickets for Bright Nights at Forest Park’s 29th season are now on sale. Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told Western Mass News that they decided to start sales a few weeks early this year due to high demand.

“We’ve been getting lots of calls, so we just did it,” Matt said.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, they already had six reservations. Now, Matt told us during the COVID-19 pandemic they had to switch to online ticket sales and although many of the restrictions are going away this year, they’re still encouraging ordering online.

“If you wanted to pay cash, you know, and you had nothing else, you know, you could go to the gate and you could pay cash, but we try to really discourage that,” Matt explained.

Now that they’re free from pandemic era restrictions, the Spirit of Springfield is adding some new attractions to the park for the holidays.

“This year, we have a brand-new carousel, which is going to be spectacular,” Matt added.

However, as new traditions are being added, many old ones are making a come back to this year’s Bright Nights fun.

“The exciting thing is that Santa’s going to be there every single night, which is a big deal because again, [because] of COVID, we had to stop it,” Matt said. “We’re doing wagon carriage rides again. We had stopped that during COVID and this is the wagon, which is spectacular. It looks like you know Cinderella’s coach.”

Not only will kids and guests get to feel like royalty, they’ll be able to meet some as well, like Disney princesses Elsa and Ana, in addition to being able to take photos with Santa Claus.

If you would like to wait to grab your tickets in-person, starting November 9, tickets will be available at all Big Y supermarkets for $5 off the original price.

You can CLICK HERE for more information on purchasing Bright Nights tickets online.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Springfield singer and rapper is up for consideration for a Grammy. A rhythmic pop artist...
‘It’s insane’: Springfield native vying for Grammy nomination
Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an infant on October 4.
2 more suspects arrested in connection to shooting death of infant
K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles.
K-9 gets new helmet, safety goggles to protect her eyes while searching through brush
Police in West Springfield made several arrests for reports of a break-in on Friday.
3 arrested for breaking into railroad car in West Springfield
There are concerns about an unwelcomed visitor at an apartment in Springfield.
Unwelcome house guest slithers into Springfield apartment

Latest News

An Amherst man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Wednesday for allegedly...
Amherst man arrested on federal child pornography charges
Crews in Great Barrington responded to a garage fire on Long Pond Road on Monday
Crews battle garage fire in Great Barrington
Sheriff’s Shuffle raises over $20K for department’s Youth Leadership Academy
Sheriff’s Shuffle raises over $20K for department’s Youth Leadership Academy
Pittsfield Police searching for suspect using stolen credit card
Pittsfield Police searching for suspect using stolen credit card