Tickets now on-sale for 2023 Bright Nights season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Halloween is less than two weeks away, but you can already feel the Christmas spirit in Springfield now that tickets for Bright Nights at Forest Park’s 29th season are now on sale. Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told Western Mass News that they decided to start sales a few weeks early this year due to high demand.

“We’ve been getting lots of calls, so we just did it,” Matt said.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, they already had six reservations. Now, Matt told us during the COVID-19 pandemic they had to switch to online ticket sales and although many of the restrictions are going away this year, they’re still encouraging ordering online.

“If you wanted to pay cash, you know, and you had nothing else, you know, you could go to the gate and you could pay cash, but we try to really discourage that,” Matt explained.

Now that they’re free from pandemic era restrictions, the Spirit of Springfield is adding some new attractions to the park for the holidays.

“This year, we have a brand-new carousel, which is going to be spectacular,” Matt added.

However, as new traditions are being added, many old ones are making a come back to this year’s Bright Nights fun.

“The exciting thing is that Santa’s going to be there every single night, which is a big deal because again, [because] of COVID, we had to stop it,” Matt said. “We’re doing wagon carriage rides again. We had stopped that during COVID and this is the wagon, which is spectacular. It looks like you know Cinderella’s coach.”

Not only will kids and guests get to feel like royalty, they’ll be able to meet some as well, like Disney princesses Elsa and Ana, in addition to being able to take photos with Santa Claus.

If you would like to wait to grab your tickets in-person, starting November 9, tickets will be available at all Big Y supermarkets for $5 off the original price.

