Town by Town: Senior center renovation, Cafe grand opening, Equitation championships

By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Westfield, Springfield, and West Springfield.

A renovation project at one local senior center is finally complete!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the Westfield Senior Center, celebrating completed renovations to the second floor.

What was once a large storage area has now been transformed into a three-office suite.

The project was made possible thanks to Senator John Velis, who secured ARPA funding directed for the project.

A grand opening for Cafe Dior was held Wednesday morning in Springfield.

It kicked off at 10 a.m.

The new cafe is located at 15-93 Main Street.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, as well as the Latino Economic Development Corporation, was in attendance for Wednesday’s ceremony.

The New England Equitation Championships kicked off Wednesday in West Springfield.

It’s being held at the Big E fairgrounds. The five-day competition has hundreds of horse riders from across the country in attendance.

Wednesday and Thursday, the competition is dedicated to adult riders. Friday is the kick-off for all junior participants.

