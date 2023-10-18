Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

US receiving dozens of UFO reports a month

WARNING: BLEEPED PROFANITY - Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE DEPT, NAVAIR, CNN
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The number of reports of UFOs to the U.S. government is increasing.

Dozens of reports have been received each month, and thousands more are expected in the near future, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.

The majority of the reports turned out to be balloons or drones, but some require further investigation and might even be objects used to spy on the U.S.

One reason for the increase in reports is the Federal Aviation Administration starting to provide information to The Pentagon.

The Pentagon is preparing two new portals for submissions: One for historical sightings from current or former government employees and contractors and a second for public submissions of new reports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are concerns about an unwelcomed visitor at an apartment in Springfield.
Unwelcome house guest slithers into Springfield apartment
A Springfield singer and rapper is up for consideration for a Grammy. A rhythmic pop artist...
‘It’s insane’: Springfield native vying for Grammy nomination
Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an infant on October 4.
2 more suspects arrested in connection to shooting death of infant
K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles.
K-9 gets new helmet, safety goggles to protect her eyes while searching through brush
Police in West Springfield made several arrests for reports of a break-in on Friday.
3 arrested for breaking into railroad car in West Springfield

Latest News

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Police arrest suspect after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4
Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE...
Defense Dept. video shows unexplained aerial phenomena, aka UFO
A couple from Kansas took their proposal to the sky.
Man has ‘Marry me?’ message cut into soybean field for aerial proposal
Biden to ask Congress for “unprecedented” Israel aid package
Biden to ask Congress for “unprecedented” Israel aid package