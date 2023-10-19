Surprise Squad
2 juveniles charged in connection with acid incident at Longmeadow park

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a Longmeadow playground.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have announced new details into an investigation at a Longmeadow park.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that a grand jury returned indictments on Wednesday against two juveniles in connection with an incident that took place on June 11.

Investigators found that acid had been poured on several slides at Bliss Park in Longmeadow, which led to four children suffering injuries.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement:

“Our collective effort to charge those we believe are responsible should make clear that protecting this community’s children is among our highest priorities. Whether the threat and harm caused were intended as pranks or malicious acts, it will not be tolerated.”

Leydon noted that the identities of those charged cannot be released because of their ages. The juveniles have been charged with four counts of assault and battery on child with injury, four counts of assault and battery with dangerous weapon, and vandalism.

