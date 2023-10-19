Surprise Squad
Berkshire Bank hosts Halloween party, celebrates a local child’s make-a-wish.

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Berkshire Bank hosted a Halloween party today, to help celebrate a local child’s make-a-wish.

8-year-old Jesaias is a make-a-wish recipient from Springfield. Jesaias has leukemia and his wish was to go to Walt Disney World for Halloween.

To give him a proper send-off, Berkshire Bank on Harrison Ave in Springfield created a Halloween Harry Potter-themed party with trick-or-treating for him and his family to enjoy.

“Being a community bank we want to show our support to a child in the community and we thought with him going to Disney for Halloween we wanted to turn the office into a trick-or-treat kind of event,” said Joseph Marullo, Senior Vice President and Team Leader of the Pioneer Valley.

Jesaias is just one of the hundreds of children make-a-wish is serving in our region this year.

