Cara Rintala to be sentenced after being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter

By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Cara Rintala, the woman who was found guilty of strangling her wife to death, will find out how long she will be behind bars.

Rintala was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter earlier this month. It was the fourth time this case had been brought to court.
She was convicted of strangling her wife, Anne-Marie Cochrane, to death in their Granby home in 2010.

The case made national headlines in the first two trials in 2013 and 2014 after both of them ended in hung juries. A third trial in 2016 found Rintala guilty of first degree murder with a life sentence attached. However, in 2021, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court overturned the ruling and stated that expert witness testimony was used improperly.

Rintala faces up to 20 years in prison.

