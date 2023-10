CBS announces 2023 holiday special schedule

(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s that time of year! We now know when some of your favorite classic holiday specials and perhaps some new favorites will be coming to your television.

Below is a full schedule of the holiday specials coming to CBS 3:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. on CBS 3

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

The Greatest @HomeVideos - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

Reindeer in Here - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

Robbie the Reindeer - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

MONDAY, TUESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4, 5, 7, 8, AND 18

The Price is Right at Night: Christmas Week Monday, Thursday, and Friday - 8 p.m. on CBS 3 Tuesday - 9 p.m. on CBS 3



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

National Christmas Tree Lighting - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Frosty the Snowman - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

Frosty Returns - 9:30 p.m. on CBS 3

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22

The 25th Annual ‘A Home for the Holidays’ - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

Fit for Christmas - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

When Christmas was Young - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

Must Love Christmas - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on CBS 3

Note: schedule subject to change

