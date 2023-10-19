Surprise Squad
Chicopee Police investigating suspicious item on Leo Drive

Chicopee Police Cruiser
Chicopee Police Cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed part of a Chicopee roadway.

Chicopee Police said that part of Leo Drive is closed as authorities investigate a suspicious item. Mass. State Police have called in to assist Chicopee Police due to the nature of the item.

They noted that there is no threat to those who live in the area.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

