Developer seeking zoning change to expand Longmeadow Shoppes

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Voters in Longmeadow will be asked to approve a zone change so they can expand the Longmeadow Shoppes to the neighboring vacant church property.

The project is called Towne Shoppes of Longmeadow and the developer for the proposed expansion, The Colvest Group, told us it will be a continuation of the already existing Longmeadow Shoppes. Frank Colaccino, president of The Colvest Group, told us the concept for the project is anywhere from 25,000 to 30,000 square feet. The plan is to use the property directly next to the shops where the former First Church of Christ Scientist building still stands.

“Yeah, that will be torn down, so…we’ve owned the property since 2015 and, since that time, we’ve kept it up,” Colaccino said.

However, before they can move forward, the property would have to be rezoned from residential to commercial.

Western Mass News reached out to the Longmeadow town manager’s office and they said in a statement, in part:

“This is the first step. If approved at the special fall town meeting, the owner of the parcel would then begin a site and design review process with the planning board laying out the specifics of the redevelopment plan.”

Colaccino told Western Mass News the group bought the property a few years back with an eye for future development, so why attempt rezoning eight years after purchasing the property?

“Well, we tried to do this two years ago and we failed in our attempt,” Colaccino explained.

However, Colaccino said the vote was very close, which is why they decided to try again after the dust settled, so now that a plan has been proposed to the town, what’s next?

“In the town of Longmeadow, they have a town leaning form of government, which means that any rezoning needs to go before the town meeting and they usually have two town meetings a year. This will be special town meeting,” Colaccino noted.

At this upcoming town meeting on November 7, Longmeadow residents will come together to vote. Colaccino explained that two-thirds of the residents at the town meeting need to vote in favor of the rezoning plan in order for the proposal to pass, but Colaccino said the group is feeling positive.

“We heard since the last time we went to the town meeting, we heard a lot of residents are disappointed it didn’t pass,” Colaccino said.

Western Mass News stopped by the Longmeadow Shoppes on Thursday, where we attempted to talk with shoppers. Many spoke with us off-camera about their stance. However, they declined to share their opinions publicly.

“Whenever you’re trying to change something there’s always some negatives. People don’t like change, but for the most part, it’s been all positive,” Colaccino noted.

As for some of the proposed benefits, The Colvest Group said the added shopping will create a needed increase in tax revenue for the town of Longmeadow, along with filling the vacant space, adding more local amenities like shopping and dining options, and updating the intersection.

“…Which is so antiquated that I think the town has a hard time getting parts because it’s so old,” Colaccino said.

The special fall town meeting is scheduled for November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Longmeadow High School. The last day to register to vote, for those not already registered, is October 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.

