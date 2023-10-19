DPW crews preparing for expected rainy, windy weekend weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s almost the weekend, but it could be a rainy and windy one with predicted storms on the way. Clouds will be rolling in for another weekend and they could possibly be filled with storms.

“It looks like it will be a sizable storm. We’ll pick up a decent amount of rain fall, perhaps some gusty winds,” said Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown. “Minor flooding, we’re not expecting any major problems with flooding, but minor flooding and puddles in area roadways.”

Across Springfield, the city’s Department of Public Works spent Thursday preparing for what’s to come.

“We’re doing street sweeping and all that sort of stuff,” said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

Cignoli said they look out for two things, first the rain’s intensity.

“The city of Springfield being and I’m gonna say an ancient city, some of our stuff is undersized, etc.,” Cignoli noted. “When we have an inch and a half of rain or two inches of rain over a weekend, it’s not a problem. Where we have problems is when it’s an inch and a half in five to six hours

The second concern is leaves, which can cause drainage backups.

“I’m going to say the biggest difficulty we have is because leaves are coming down, so even if you have minimal amount of leaves in the street, you have water flowing in the gutter, it’s all going to go to the catch basin,” Cignoli explained.

He told Western Mass News that residents should take a look around their homes and clear leaves before the storm to save themselves from later headaches.

“I have one in front of my house that I make sure is clean because I know if it’s not, it’s going to come up its going to affect me,” Cignoli added.

Cignoli assured residents that the DPW will have crews and equipment ready to respond to any issues and with any storm, there is always a chance for power outages. We checked in with Eversource and company spokesperson Priscilla Ress said in a statement, in part:

“...The weather has the potential to bring down trees or tree limbs onto electric lines and equipment, we have crews ready to respond quickly and safely to any storm-related outages or issues...”

