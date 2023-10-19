Man arrested after stabbing woman in neck near Northampton Police station

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 41-year-old Ware man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a Northampton Police captain ran out of the Center Street station after hearing a woman screaming near the corner of Masonic and Center streets after being stabbed in the neck with needle nose pliers.

The attack took place shortly after 2 p.m.

The victim, bleeding heavily, was being helped by a bystander when the captain reached her. She told the captain she’d just been stabbed by a man known to her.

Other passersby immediately jumped upon and held down the suspect until another officer arrived to place him under arrest.

That suspect, Russell Scott Mayo, is expected to be arraigned in Northampton District Court Friday on charges of attempted murder, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon in violation of a protective order and two counts of violation of an abuse prevention order.

The victim was treated for injuries at the scene and then transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for further treatment.

As of now, she is in stable condition.

