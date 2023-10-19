Periods of Rain Get Going Tomorrow and Last into the Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a beautiful fall day across western Mass with a mix of sun and clouds and highs reaching lower to middle 60s. Brisk conditions ease tonight, but we do keep a breeze from the south through Friday morning. Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next storm system and a shower or two is possible by dawn.

A strong southerly flow continues Friday and showers will move in from the South starting early. Numerous showers, or periods of rain, continue throughout most of the day. Rain may occasionally be moderate to heavy. Skies stay cloudy, we keep a southerly breeze and seasonable temperatures Friday. It may even feel a bit muggy as dew points climb to near 60.

Periods of rain will continue overnight through Saturday morning as low pressure moves into New England. A few downpours are possible early on Saturday, then continued lighter showers are expected. Wind shifts to the Northwest later in the day and begins to increase with some gusts to 20mph Saturday night. This wind shift will also usher in a cooler air mass for Sunday and Monday.

Gusty breezes continue Sunday with a westerly wind of 10-20mph and gusts up to or over 30mph. Wind looks to stay below advisory limits but expect a lot of leaf drop and even a few spotty power outages can’t be ruled out. Cool with highs in the lower to middle 50s and occasional showers.

Dry and chilly to start things off next week. Monday will be brisk with highs in the 50s and some sunshine. Wind becomes light Monday night and with clear skies, we should see a widespread frost with lows falling to the low 30s by sunrise Tuesday. A warmer weather trend kicks in mid to late week.

