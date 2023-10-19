Person of interest sought in connection with deadly Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A person of interest is being sought in connection with a deadly fire in Springfield.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that firefighters responded to a Grover Street home around 5:15 a.m. Monday for a reported fire. A woman died at Baystate Medical Center from injuries sustained in the fire, while a man was revived, taken to Baystate Medical Center, and then flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

On Thursday, investigators announced that they are looking for a person of interest, who was seen in the area of Grover Street around the time of the fire. Specifically, they are asking nearby residents with cameras to check their video for anyone who appeared between 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday.

“Due to the camera, the clothes you see may not match what this person was wearing or what you may see on your camera,” Leydon explained.

Authorities provided the following map that depicts the area of interest, but those who live on the outskirts of the area are also being asked to check cameras as well.

Police are asking people in the area depicted in this map, as well as those on the outskirts, to check home surveillance cameras for a person of interest in connection with a deadly Springfield fire. (Hampden D.A.'s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.