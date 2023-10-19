Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Retiree claims $1M Powerball prize: ‘At our age, this is just about right’

According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged a winning ticket for the...
According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged a winning ticket for the Oct. 9 drawing.(Oregon Lottery)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CITY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A retiree in Oregon claimed his $1 million Powerball prize after winning it earlier this month.

According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged the winning ticket for the Oct. 9 drawing from a 7 Star Convenience Store in Mill City.

Willard is no stranger to playing the lottery as he plays once the jackpot grows.

And this time it paid off.

Willard’s wife of 49 years, Nancy, was helping him check the numbers online and she thought they had won $100,000 but realized it was $1 million, just missing one number for the Powerball jackpot.

“At our age, this is just about right,” Willard said.

The couple plans to buy a new pickup truck and a riding scooter for Nancy to get around easier.

The Powerball jackpot ended up being hit for $1.7 billion in California on the Oct. 11 drawing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police investigation is underway on Tully Mountain in Orange.
Body found on Tully Mountain in Orange
There are concerns about an unwelcomed visitor at an apartment in Springfield.
Unwelcome house guest slithers into Springfield apartment
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles.
K-9 gets new helmet, safety goggles to protect her eyes while searching through brush
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say

Latest News

How to avoid buyer’s remorse with big purchases
How to avoid buyer’s remorse with a home purchase
How to avoid buyer’s remorse with a home purchase
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine
This photo shows the skyline of Springfield, MA
DPW crews preparing for expected rainy, windy weekend weather