Springfield DPW seeking snowplow drivers for upcoming winter season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While we are not expected to get our first snow for some time, the Springfield Department of Public Works is once again looking for snowplow drivers. With a $1.6 million budget for the winter season, Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News that the formal request went out after Labor Day and asked anyone in the public who wants to help or has a plow to assist with cleanup efforts.

“If you do it now, if something happens, we are under contract and...you’re not having to chase us. We’re not having to chase you,” Cignoli said.

Right now, Springfield DPW is looking for around 120 drivers, with the hope of reaching 140 drivers. There are also lots of financial benefits with getting a gig like this. This year’s base pay for drivers ranges from $92 to $260, a 10 to 15 percent increase from last year. There is also a minimum of an extra $12 an hour if you have your own plow and, if you sign up early, you get an extra $12 hour an hour. However, Cignoli told us there is another huge bonus up for grabs for those who help plow at least 80 percent of the storms.

“I want to say it was about 60 to 65 (drivers who) got that incentive last year, which was $500. This year, it’s $750,” Cignoli explained.

So far, around 20 drivers have signed up and Cignoli said the department was able to plan better this time around when it comes to fuel costs.

“The past couple of years, fuel costs were volatile…9they were) kind of going up and down all over the place. Now, they’re up, but they’re relatively stable, like go up a penny or two or three as we look at it,” Cignoli noted.

For all of the drivers looking to make some extra money this winter, Cignoli said do not hesitate.

“The guys who have been doing the job for us the last few years have been doing an absolutely phenomenal job. Our inspectors have been doing a good job and the more people we can get signed up, the better,” Cignoli added.

The deadline to sign up early is November 17. However, if you do not do that but still want to volunteer, you have until the end of the calendar year to sign up. Those who want to grab the physical form to sign up (Specification and Bid Form) can get them at 36 Court Street or at the DPW building between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information can also be found online on the procurement department’s webpage and the DPW’s Facebook page.

