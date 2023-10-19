Surprise Squad
Police: Springfield man with 2 outstanding warrants arrested on gun, drug charges

Springfield Police arrested a man with two outstanding warrants on Wednesday.
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested a man with two outstanding warrants on Wednesday.

Police, as well as members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshals, arrested 25-year-old Harrison Silva Jr. of Springfield in a Brookline Avenue apartment around 10:40 a.m. Silva was wanted for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Investigators reportedly seized heroin and a loaded gun that had been reported stolen out of Connecticut. They also recovered additional ammunition and a firearm magazine upon searching the apartment.

Silva now faces additional weapons and drug charges.

