Area doctors preparing influx of RSV, flu, COVID-19 cases

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’re in the midst of virus season and Western Mass News wanted to know what local doctors are seeing so far this fall. Last winter, we saw a triple whammy of COVID, flu, and RSV cases all peaking at the same time and Dr. John Kelley of Redwood Pediatrics told us that, from now on, that’s going to be a concern every year.

“You know, back in the day, before COVID pandemic, it was a double whammy. We were worried about RSV and flu. Now, we got another respiratory virus to the menu,” Kelley said.

Dr. Armando Paez, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Baystate Medical Center, said it’s difficult to predict what they’re going to see each year since there are now three serious respiratory viruses to worry about.

“…Especially since they can all peak at the same time,” Paez noted.

However, both doctors told Western Mass News that, as of right now, the big concern is RSV. Paez said, so far, the hospital has only seen two positive flu cases, but this week, their labs have seen over three times more RSV cases than the previous week. He added that COVID cases peaked last month, but they’ve gone down about 50 percent.

Paez said these numbers are low compared to last year. However, it’s too early to say how it will play out, especially since last winter, they had a huge surge of RSV cases in November, but the good news is now there is a vaccine for those ages 65 and older.

“Based on, obviously, clinical trials and, you know, in terms of getting the RSV vaccines approved, it’s 83 to 89 percent for older adults who get complications from RSV,” Paez explained.

Another at-risk group also has a fighting chance. Doctors are also starting to roll out a vaccine for babies under eigh months old and Kelley told us his office is ordering the shots and should be able to start vaccinating patients very soon. He said studies show that vaccine could reduce infant hospitalizations by 80 percent.

“That’s huge. That is a game changer,” Kelley said.

Kelley added that the RSV vaccine for infants is one-and-done for the season and will give babies protection for up to five months.

Both doctors encouraged everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the flu, and if you’re eligible, RSV as well in order to better protect yourself and the community.

