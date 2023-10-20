Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Chick-fil-A to pay $4.4M settlement, accused of inflating prices

FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.
FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit filed in Georgia, the food chain promised low delivery fees through its app or website, but then increased menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30%,

Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt but has agreed to pay out $4.4 million in the settlement.

Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.

If you’re eligible, you will receive an email.

Chick-fil-A also agreed to add a disclosure on its app and website stating that product prices may be higher for delivery orders.

The company has not returned requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
2 juveniles charged in connection with acid incident at Longmeadow park
A large police investigation is underway on Tully Mountain in Orange.
Body found on Tully Mountain in Orange
A person of interest is being sought in connection with a deadly fire in Springfield.
Person of interest sought in connection with deadly Springfield fire
Cara Rintala, the woman who was found guilty of strangling her wife to death, will find out how...
Cara Rintala sentenced to prison for wife’s 2010 death
Chicopee Police Cruiser
Chicopee Police investigating suspicious item on Leo Drive

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
A man whose divorce case was before murdered judge is ID’d as a person of interest in the killing
Rep. Jim Jordan is trying again to get elected as speaker. (Source: Local News Live)
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: House votes for speaker
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
Jim Jordan digs in for a third vote for House speaker as Republicans refuse to give him gavel
Heavy police presence seen near Amherst and Princeton Streets in Springfield
Heavy police presence seen near Amherst and Princeton Streets in Springfield
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down