Community to hold fundraiser after 18-year-old dies in Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A deadly fire on Grover Street in Springfield Monday morning claimed the life of 18-year-old Janayrah Rivera and injured two of her siblings. This weekend, the community is coming together to support the family through this dark time.

Monday morning is one that Jailyne Rivera will not forget. It started with a phone call from Springfield Police.

“My other half, his phone started to ringing,” Jailyne Rivera said. “His phone was pretty loud enough for me to hear…118 Grover Street is where my siblings reside.”

From there, Jailyne Rivera went to a local hospital to be with her family. The house her siblings lived in on Grover Street in Springfield was involved in a deadly fire, which took the life of her 18-year-old sister, Janayrah, a recent graduate of Putnam High School. Her brother, Ricardo, is recovering and sister Janaiyah is in ICU at Mass. General Hospital in Boston. As for Jailyne, her heart is broken.

“My sisters were my best friend, people would probably get annoyed with me,” Jailyne Rivera added. “It’s upsetting to see that my baby won’t grow up with one of her aunts.”

The fire is under investigation and police continue to search for a person of interest, seen in a surveillance photo. Jailyne Rivera told us any new information will help the family get through this tragic time.

“I feel like we all have a lot of questions. I feel like we’re very angry and we’re very confused and I feel like in the middle of this confusion and anger and sadness, we all want to know what happened, so we can go on and grieve my little sister,” Jailyne Rivera explained.

We also spoke with a cousin, Araseliz Ayala. She told Western Mass News that they are doing what they can to come together in this dark time, as a family and a community, with a GoFundMe and a fundraiser Sunday at the Bull’s Eye Cafe in Chicopee.

“It’s a tragedy, so everyone’s trying to deal with it as much as they can. There’s a lot of arrangements that need to be done, but the community has helped as well and are guiding us through this, so we’re not alone. We’re united and we’re excited that everyone has come and helped out,” Ayala noted.

You can CLICK HERE for more information on the GoFundMe.

You can CLICK HERE to learn more about this weekend’s fundraiser.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.