The Darell Lee Jenkins Jr. Resource Center opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Darell Lee Jenkins Jr. Resource Center doors are now open here on Dickinson Street in Springfield. The Team is ready to get to work and help families impacted by violence.

2023 has been a record-breaking year for crime in springfield. There have been 27 homicides in the city so far this year, according to springfield police. Gun violence in particular has been a top concern.

It’s a problem in other Western Mass communities as well, with many calling for change after the Holyoke shooting earlier this month, a pregnant woman sitting on a bus was shot, and her baby later died.

All of this brings people together hosting rallies, walks, and other events, asking for safer streets and help for crime victims and their families.

One of them is Juanita Batchelor.

“For me, as a mom, we want to know about tracing a gun and ghost guns, I’m for the bill. And I feel like the need to come in the community and look at the grassroots organizations that are really trying to do this stuff instead of trying to keep giving money to the higher organizations where the kids are really not getting the support they need,” said Batchelor.

Batchelor is the mother of Darell Jenkins, who was shot and killed almost 10 years ago.

But she’s also the executive director of an organization that carries her son’s name. Friday, the new Darell Lee Jenkins Jr. Resource Center opened its doors at its new location for people in the community, like Batchelor, who’ve been left to suffer the loss of a family member to crime.

“I’m proud to be able to lead his legacy to help other families not have to be alone during this type of aggrievement because it lasts forever. After the funeral everybody leaves and we’re here for you after that,” said Batchelor.

Another event will take place in Springfield on Sunday. A walk and rally calling for a stop to violence at the blessed sacrament church starting at 2:30.

