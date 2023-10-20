Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Fisher-Price recalling ‘Thomas & Friends’ wooden train cars due to choking hazard

Fisher-Price is recalling 21,000 "Thomas & Friends" wooden train cars due to a choking hazard.
Fisher-Price is recalling 21,000 "Thomas & Friends" wooden train cars due to a choking hazard.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fisher-Price is recalling thousands of popular toy train cars over a choking risk.

The recall involves about 21,000 of the “Thomas & Friends” Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck train cars.

The train cars are black and gray in color with yellow paint splattered on the side of the paint cars.

According to Fisher-Price, a small plastic piece with a high-powered magnet that connects the trains can loosen or detach, posing a choking and ingestion hazard for kids.

The company has received a report of the connector becoming loose and detaching but no injuries have currently been reported.

The toy trains were sold nationwide at Barnes & Noble locations and other specialty stores from February 2022 through August 2023.

Some train cars were also sold in Canada and on Amazon.com.

Customers have been advised to stop using the toys and go online for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police investigation is underway on Tully Mountain in Orange.
Body found on Tully Mountain in Orange
There are concerns about an unwelcomed visitor at an apartment in Springfield.
Unwelcome house guest slithers into Springfield apartment
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
2 juveniles charged in connection with acid incident at Longmeadow park
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles.
K-9 gets new helmet, safety goggles to protect her eyes while searching through brush

Latest News

A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
As Israeli readies for ground assault, Biden preaches restraint and compares Hamas to Putin
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 23,...
US military shoots down missiles and drones as it faces growing threats in volatile Middle East
When one woman hopped into her Jeep Monday morning, she looked for the speaker she kept in her...
Multiple cars broken into overnight, items stolen