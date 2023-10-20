Surprise Squad
Heavy police presence seen near Amherst and Princeton Streets in Springfield

By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A heavy police presence was seen near Amherst and Princeton Streets in Springfield Thursday night.

When our crews arrived around 10:30 p.m., officers were seen investigating a white car and several officials walking around the area.

Details on this incident remain limited, but we have reached out to Springfield Police to learn more.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

