Intoxicated Woman Arrested with Firearm after Crash

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police, responded to a motor vehicle crash at the Agawam Rotary on Route 57 in Agawam.

Upon arrival, several Agawam Police Officers were on the scene. While attempting to assess the situation Troopers and Officers approached Catherine Hansen, 45, of Enfield, Conn., and immediately observed her attitude to be aggressive and belligerent.

While engaging her in conversation, Troopers detected signs of impairment suspected to be caused by both alcohol and drugs.

After a short time, Hansen became combative and kicked State Trooper Timothy Fanion, at which point Troopers and Officers brought her to the ground. She was then placed in handcuffs. While attempting to bring her to her feet, she began spitting in the direction of Officers and continued to be non-compliant with officers and troopers.

While engaging her in conversation, Troopers detected signs of impairment suspected to be caused by both alcohol and drugs. (Massachusetts State Police)

Upon Hansen becoming fully under the control of Officers on scene, she was escorted to a cruiser and secured for transport to the Springfield Barracks for booking on charges relating to intoxicated operation, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Prior to her transport to the barracks, Troopers conducted a tow inventory of the contents inside her vehicle. During the inventory Troopers located a loaded .45 caliber pistol, firearm parts, numerous magazines, and hundreds of rounds of various style ammunition. Hansen is not licensed to possess firearms.

Later, during the investigation of the actual crash, it was discovered that Hansen was operating her vehicle at a high rate of speed into the rotary when she struck another vehicle.

Several occupants in the unsuspecting vehicle were injured in the collision and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

After being booked, Hansen was scheduled to appear at Westfield District Court on the following charges:

1. Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor;

2. Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Intoxicating Drugs;

3. Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

4. Assault and Battery on a Police Officer;

5. Resisting Arrest;

6. Illegal Possession of a Firearm;

7. Carrying a Loaded Firearm;

8. Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device;

9. Possession of Ammunition without FID Card;

10. Improper Storage of a Firearm;

11. Refusal to Identify Self to Police;

12. Failure to Yield; and

13. Marked Lanes Violation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.