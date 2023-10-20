Multiple cars broken into overnight, items stolen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - When Nikki hopped into her Jeep Monday morning, she looked for the speaker she kept in her car, but it wasn’t there.

“I called my parents to see if it was at their house, it wasn’t. I looked back in my footage, and noticed a guy in my car for quite some time and went in the car behind it,” said Nikki.

Nikki who asked to be off camera, shared this footage from Sunday morning with Western Mass News, in the video, you can see the suspect opening and closing the red Honda parked in her driveway on Beaumont Street in Springfield. She says her car was targeted a short time later.

Nikki is one of many impacted. She tells us other cars on the street were targeted in recent weeks. Residents believe the crook is the same person.

“This lady across the street from me, her car was broken into had a laptop stolen out of it, the corner street towards Taco Bell one wife’s car was gone through, I don’t know what was taken from it but he left hers trashed,” said Nikki.

Now, they’re calling for the police to do something.

We shouldn’t have to be scared to come out and find stuff our personal belongings gone through.

We spoke with Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh Thursday about their response.

“We’ll put out an internal BOLO here and hope to identify that suspect and they could potentially be charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle a nighttime for a felony and larceny for over 2,000,” said Walsh.

He says car break-ins are crimes of opportunity, and reminds people to be vigilant when it comes to protecting their property.

“You have to help yourself first don’t ever leave anything valuable in sight or in your car,” said Walsh.

In the meantime, Nikki says the neighbors on her street will continue to look out for one another and watch out for anything suspicious. Walsh also wants to remind everyone of the importance of locking their doors and Kia and Hyundai owners to get a steering wheel lock to prevent theft.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.