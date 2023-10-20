Surprise Squad
New center for families impacted by violence opens in Springfield

A new family resource center to help families impacted by violence all across western...
A new family resource center to help families impacted by violence all across western Massachusetts has opened its doors in Springfield.(Western Mass News)
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new family resource center to help families impacted by violence all across western Massachusetts has opened its doors in Springfield.

The Darrell Lee Jenkins Jr. Resource Center officially moved to a bigger space on Dickinson Street in Springfield and the team said the new space brings endless opportunities to help the community impacted by violence.

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m overjoyed. My son, Darrell, was a family man and he enjoyed getting people together and whose better name to run this after than him,” said Juanita Batchelor, executive director of the Darrell Lee Jenkins Jr. Resource Center.

For Batchelor, who lost her son almost 10 years ago to gun violence, the opening of a bigger and brand-new space for the Darrell Lee Jenkins Jr. Resource Center brings hope and the possibility of a better and safer tomorrow for families impacted by violence in Springfield and all across western Massachusetts.

Resources being offered here include weekly support groups for victims of violence and family members grieving from loss.

Batchelor told Western Mass News that the new location is equipped with more space to host more people, a library for children, and even a music corner for those looking for a creative outlook to express emotions, like her son once did. She told us that choosing the new location of the center took almost two years.

“It was especially hard because I just wanted to be in Forest Park because I feel like we don’t have different services for the children, like a community center type of thing, even though this is just a drop-in center, but something where they could play games or just hang out and, you know, come and go as they please, when they have a safe space. So, it was really important to have it in Forest Park, plus this is where my son was murdered and my niece,” Batchelor explained.

The hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but Batchelor is hoping to extend that in the future and have the center open 24 hours, 7 days a week.

