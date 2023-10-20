Police investigating robbery at Pittsfield tire shop

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Pittsfield are looking for a suspect after an unarmed robbery at a city tire shop.

Pittsfield Police Capt. Gary Traversa said that officers were called to Mavis Tire on Merrill Road around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Once on-scene, they learned that someone had entered the business, accessed a restricted area without permission, and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department detective bureau at (413) 448-9705, the department drug tips hotline at (413) 448-9708, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.