Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Police investigating robbery at Pittsfield tire shop

Pittsfield Police
Pittsfield Police(Western Mass News / File)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Pittsfield are looking for a suspect after an unarmed robbery at a city tire shop.

Pittsfield Police Capt. Gary Traversa said that officers were called to Mavis Tire on Merrill Road around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Once on-scene, they learned that someone had entered the business, accessed a restricted area without permission, and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department detective bureau at (413) 448-9705, the department drug tips hotline at (413) 448-9708, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
2 juveniles charged in connection with acid incident at Longmeadow park
A large police investigation is underway on Tully Mountain in Orange.
Body found on Tully Mountain in Orange
A person of interest is being sought in connection with a deadly fire in Springfield.
Person of interest sought in connection with deadly Springfield fire
Cara Rintala, the woman who was found guilty of strangling her wife to death, will find out how...
Cara Rintala sentenced to prison for wife’s 2010 death
Man arrested after stabbing woman in neck near Northampton police station
Man arrested after stabbing woman in neck near Northampton police station

Latest News

Jillian Battles, a Westfield High School junior, cares deeply about our military overseas and...
Westfield teen creating care packages for soldiers, veterans
A Springfield man, whom they called a repeat offender, is facing several new charges after his...
Police: Springfield man tried to bribe officer after arrest
Heavy police presence seen near Amherst and Princeton Streets in Springfield
Man injured in Springfield shooting
Man arrested after stabbing woman in neck near Northampton police station
Man arrested after stabbing woman in neck near Northampton police station