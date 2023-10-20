Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Police: Springfield man tried to bribe officer after arrest

A Springfield man, whom they called a repeat offender, is facing several new charges after his...
A Springfield man, whom they called a repeat offender, is facing several new charges after his arrest on Thursday.(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield man, whom they called a repeat offender, is facing several new charges after his arrest on Thursday.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the 0-100 block of Taylor Street around 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found several people in an apartment, as well as shell casings, a gun holster, and blood.

Approximately 30 minutes later, police located 25-year-old Kevin Arroyo of Springfield on Tyler Street. He reportedly had blood on his hands and face. Investigators then found a gun in the backyard of where the shots fired call took place and, following a preliminary investigation, he was arrested for allegedly firing the gun. Walsh noted that police then saw a broken fence, which Arroyo reportedly ran through.

Kevin Arroyo
Kevin Arroyo(Springfield Police)

Police also reportedly found a backpack inside the apartment, which contained three gun magazines capable of holding between 15 and 27 rounds, as well as more than $600 in cash, marijuana, pills, and additional ammunition.

Walsh explained that while Arroyo was being transported to the police department, he allegedly offered an officer $1,000 to let him go.

Arroyo is facing several gun and drug-related charges, as well as charges of malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 and bribing a public employee.

Walsh explained that Arroyo has two prior gun convictions and two prior drug convictions and has an open case in Springfield District Court on charges of Distribution of Class A, B and D drugs.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
2 juveniles charged in connection with acid incident at Longmeadow park
A large police investigation is underway on Tully Mountain in Orange.
Body found on Tully Mountain in Orange
A person of interest is being sought in connection with a deadly fire in Springfield.
Person of interest sought in connection with deadly Springfield fire
Cara Rintala, the woman who was found guilty of strangling her wife to death, will find out how...
Cara Rintala sentenced to prison for wife’s 2010 death
Man arrested after stabbing woman in neck near Northampton police station
Man arrested after stabbing woman in neck near Northampton police station

Latest News

Heavy police presence seen near Amherst and Princeton Streets in Springfield
Man injured in Springfield shooting
Man arrested after stabbing woman in neck near Northampton police station
Man arrested after stabbing woman in neck near Northampton police station
Heavy police presence seen near Amherst and Princeton Streets in Springfield
Heavy police presence seen near Amherst and Princeton Streets in Springfield
Police: intoxicated woman arrested with gun after Agawam crash
Police: intoxicated woman arrested with gun after Agawam crash
Rabbi Dovid Feldman wants to see Palestine freed from Israel and says he does not condone the...
Pro-Palestine rally held at the steps of Springfield City Hall