Pro-Palestine rally held at the steps of Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - From Lebanon to Washington D.C to right here in Springfield, pro-Palestine rallies taking place across the globe amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

“We have this terrible bloodshed going on,” said Abbi Dovid Feldman, of Jews against Zion.

Hundreds of protesters gathered Thursday evening in front of Springfield City Hall, holding signs that say “Free Palestine” and chanting ‘There is only one solution.’

Protesters at Thursday’s rally argue the only way to establish peace is by freeing Palestine.

“Everyone is suffering but we have to realize that all of this just started ten days ago. This didn’t just start ten days ago. This is a continuation of over 75 years of brutal occupation which unfortunately led to the moment where we are standing here [today,]” said Feldman.

Rabbi Dovid Feldman wants to see Palestine freed from Israel and says he does not condone the ongoing violence in Gaza.

“This is not only a crime on an international, this is a true crime and violation of Judaism. This is something that shouldn’t happen. Kids shouldn’t be killed. Masses of residents of the region shouldn’t face occupation of the region. We are not condoning violence but we have to face reality about what is truly behind all of this,” said Feldman.

But those on the other side of the conflict, like the Jewish Federation CEO Nora Gorenstein, say it’s not that simple.

“In terms of this kind of gathering, it may sound peaceful but the intention and the message is not peaceful. It’s about the entire inhiation of an entire democratic nation,” said Gorenstein.

Gorenstein says previous efforts toward peace have been historically unsuccessful, especially with a terrorist organization, like Hamas, in power.

“There is never going to be any solution that is a compromise that they are going to agree to. So any time of negotiation is doomed,” said Gorenstein.

Gorenstein says it’s imperative that the United States stands in solidarity with Israel as one democratic nation to another but some at Wednesday’s rally say after President Biden’s public support for Israel, he has lost their vote.

