State announces 5th human case of West Nile Virus for 2023

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials have announced another human case of West Nile Virus.

The Mass. Department of Public Health said that a man in his 70s is the fifth human case this year and they believe he was likely exposed in Hampden County.

No changes to the human infection risk levels have been made as a result of the latest case. Mass. DPH noted that the risk level remains at ‘moderate’ level in Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, as well as parts of Berkshire, Bristol, Hampden, Hampshire, Plymouth, and Worcester counties.

West Nile Virus risk map as of Oct. 20, 2023 (Mass. DPH)

State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown said in a statement:

“Although mosquito activity is decreasing with the cooler weather, some risk from mosquito-borne disease will continue until the first hard frost…People should continue to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites anytime they are outdoors.”

West Nile Virus is typically transmitted to humans by a bite from infected mosquitos. The virus can infect people of all ages, but those over age 50 are at higher risk of severe disease. Most people who have been infected with West Nile Virus don’t have symptoms, but if present, symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. More severe illness can occur in rare cases.

Mass. DPH provided the following information on how to protect you and your family from West Nile Virus:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors . Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient (DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [ p -Menthane-3,8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours . The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.

Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites . Wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

Drain Standing Water . Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty unused flowerpots and wading pools and change the water in birdbaths frequently.

Install or Repair Screens . Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly fitting screens on all windows and doors.

Protect Your Animals

Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs provide excellent mosquito breeding habitats and should be flushed out at least once a week to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent WNV and EEE. If an animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to the Department of Agricultural Resources, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795, and to the Department of Public Health by calling 617-983-6800.

There were eight human cases of West Nile Virus in 2022.

