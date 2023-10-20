Surprise Squad
Westfield teen creating care packages for soldiers, veterans

Jillian Battles, a Westfield High School junior, cares deeply about our military overseas and...
Jillian Battles, a Westfield High School junior, cares deeply about our military overseas and even veterans at home.(Submitted photo)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A high school student in Westfield is collecting items she will soon be bagging for members of our armed forces and veterans. Jillian Battles, a Westfield High School junior, cares deeply about our military overseas and even veterans at home. Coming from a military family and seeing the needs veterans have after their service, she has pushed herself to try to help them out.

“I don’t feel like our troops and veterans are appreciated as much as they should be, so as one person, I try to do as much as I can to change that,” Battles said.

For the third straight year, Battles is solely doing Bags for Bravery, collecting items to put together at least 800 care packages. She began this year’s effort on July 4 and has since seen thousands of donations: from toiletries to books to macaroni and cheese cups. She told Western Mass News that she does not go the business tax write-off route to make this work.

“I don’t feel that businesses should donate just to have a tax cut and I think they should donate out of the kindness of their hearts and I don’t feel that I need that form just for them to be like, ‘Okay, here you go,’” Battles added.

There are several locations where Battles is collecting donations, including many schools in her neighborhood like Westfield High School, Westfield Middle School, and Abner Gibbs Elementary School. People can also drop-off goods at the YMCA of Greater Westfield, Southwick town hall, and Fitness First in Agawam. While she is grateful for all of the help, Battles said she still needs deodorant, floss and, most of all, blankets.

“For our veterans that are homeless, they don’t have that warmth or that comfort. They’re also very expensive,” Battles explained.

Battles plans on giving 400 bags to veterans in western Massachusetts and the other 400 to troops overseas. In the end, she does not do this for a thank you.

“I love seeing how it makes them feel. I have gotten to give a few bags in person the past couple of years to some veterans and some troops that live nearby. I just love seeing their faces light up,” Battles noted.

All participating locations will accept donations until October 31. The bags will be put together on November 10 and then will be distributed on a date to be determined.

If you want to help, you can CLICK HERE to access Battles’ Amazon Wish List.

In addition, Shortstop Bar and Grill is hosting an event on Monday to support Battles’ efforts:

