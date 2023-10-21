Car break-ins continue in Western Mass., Southwick investigating multiple break-ins

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police around Western Mass has been busy investigating car break-ins.

“For the last couple of years, I believe it’s safe to say that Western Mass. has been dealing with car breaks,” said Detective Sargeant Thomas Krutka of the Southwick Police Department.

This week, residents on Beaumont Street in Springfield were targeted, this is a video obtained by Western Mass News showing the suspect entering cars on Thursday. On Friday Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us the suspect has been arrested and that he is a repeat offender, who was recently released from jail after being convicted of similar charges.

Meanwhile, in Southwick, Krutka says they are looking for a suspect of their own. In one case, out-of-town visitors had their car broken into, the suspect only taking debit and credit cards.

“Within an hour and a half two hours, she was receiving alerts that her credit cards were being used on several occasions in Westfield,” said Krutka.

This suspect was captured on video, but this isn’t the first time his face has been seen by police. Krutka says he was recently spotted in Pittsfield trying to buy jewelry with a stolen credit card.

“This individual is wanted in three other police departments dating back to August, including Westfield, Athol, and Pittsfield. It appears all he is interested in is credit and debit cards, he takes these cards goes to any local store, and quickly unloads those cards onto a gift card as fast as he can before those cards are shut off,” said Krutka.

He says it’s an unusual situation.

“In all these videos, he doesn’t seem to conceal his identity at all he nonchalantly looked around, in one camera, he looks directly into it,” said Krutka.

However, no one can seem to find him.

“It’s very unusual there seems always to be someone that wants to phone in a tip or what not so it’s quite unusual not to receive anything it normally tells us obviously he’s not from the area, we’ve been trying to broaden our search,” said Krutka.

Krutka reminds people of the importance of locking their cars and taking their belongings, and key fobs with them and to call the police if they have any information on the suspect.

