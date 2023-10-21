Ludlow Boy’s Soccer continues to roar in the regular season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Lions of the Ludlow boy’s soccer team have been roaring all year.

One game after the other, they have shown their opponents and all of Division One they are not stopping any time soon.

“We don’t underestimate who we’re playing, and we try to play every game like it’s our last,” said Anthony Shea

Western Mass News spoke with seniors Anthony Shea and Enzo Botta, who have been on the team throughout all of high school.

They started the year 12-0-2, with their last loss being in the quarterfinals of last year’s Division I state tournament.

A loss that Botta says lit a fire for the returning players.

‘’This year, we just kind of want it to be different. We’re just like, ‘Yeah, we’re kind of mad about that.’ We’re just taking it on the field this year,” said Botta.

One of the keys to the team’s dominance, according to head coach Greg Kolodziey, has been senior leadership.

“It starts with them. They have to be role models, the leaders on and off the field. They’ve been here for three or four years, and they have to bring the younger kids along,” said Kolodziey.

While the team acknowledges this season has sure been a kick, they have also celebrated their head coach’s 200th career win. A man whom they consider a role model.

“We’ve all been playing for him/with him since we’ve been 5, 6, 7 years old. Being able to be a part of his 200th win in his career is definitely special for a lot of us. There’s no other head coach, I’d rather do it under,” said Shea.

“It was pretty cool. I actually had no idea it was the 200th. My assistant coach alluded me to it,” said Kolodziey.

The end goal for the Lions is a state championship but no matter what happens, Botta is thankful for a memorable high school run playing the sport he loves with teammates he calls brothers.

‘’We took home two Western Mass championships, the two that I’ve played in,” said Botta.

“We just hang off the field, whether we’re going out to eat together or going to the girls’ game or any sports game. We’re always together. It’s like family.”

The Lions’ regular season concludes this weekend.

They will then hunt for another class title before the Division I tournament.

