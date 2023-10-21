Springfield Police Gregg Bigda’s appeal hearing goes into second day

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A hearing surrounding the professional future of Springfield Police Officer Gregg Bigda continued for a second day today in Boston.

Testifying before the committee Friday Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

“You said that Officer Bigda was indicted. You understand he was found not guilty, correct?”

“Correct,” said Clapprood.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood answered questions virtually during a virtual hearing before the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission involving the future of embattled Springfield Police Officer Gregg Bigda.

The purpose of the hearing, which is on its second day, is for Bigda to appeal the revocation of his policing license.

If the revoking of his license holds, Bigda would lose his state-issued certification to work in law enforcement.

Clapprood stated her concerns, which were also relayed to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission or Post in June of last year.

“I’m not going to attest to the officer’s moral good character, because there’s been some issues here. I cannot guarantee that the individual is going to be of good moral character, be a good police officer with what post and the state is looking for,” said Clapprood.

Bigda has been part of the Springfield Police Department for nearly three decades. He faced federal charges, accused of excessive force and abusive interrogation towards three Latino juveniles in 2016.

That same year, he was suspended from the force after a dispute with his girlfriend.

In 2021, Bigda was cleared of the excessive force charges.

The commission has yet to make a ruling on Bigda’s appeal.

While Bigda is currently on the payroll, he hasn’t been inside the department’s building in the past five years.

Earlier this month, Bigda was arrested for driving under the influence in Palmer.

Superintendent Clapprood suspended him without pay for five days.

