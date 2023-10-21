Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Springfield Police Gregg Bigda’s appeal hearing goes into second day

Testifying before the committee Friday Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.
Testifying before the committee Friday Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.(Western Mass News)
By Chris Pisano, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A hearing surrounding the professional future of Springfield Police Officer Gregg Bigda continued for a second day today in Boston.

Testifying before the committee Friday Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

“You said that Officer Bigda was indicted. You understand he was found not guilty, correct?”

“Correct,” said Clapprood.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood answered questions virtually during a virtual hearing before the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission involving the future of embattled Springfield Police Officer Gregg Bigda.

The purpose of the hearing, which is on its second day, is for Bigda to appeal the revocation of his policing license.

If the revoking of his license holds, Bigda would lose his state-issued certification to work in law enforcement.

Clapprood stated her concerns, which were also relayed to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission or Post in June of last year.

“I’m not going to attest to the officer’s moral good character, because there’s been some issues here. I cannot guarantee that the individual is going to be of good moral character, be a good police officer with what post and the state is looking for,” said Clapprood.

Bigda has been part of the Springfield Police Department for nearly three decades. He faced federal charges, accused of excessive force and abusive interrogation towards three Latino juveniles in 2016.

That same year, he was suspended from the force after a dispute with his girlfriend.

In 2021, Bigda was cleared of the excessive force charges.

The commission has yet to make a ruling on Bigda’s appeal.

While Bigda is currently on the payroll, he hasn’t been inside the department’s building in the past five years.

Earlier this month, Bigda was arrested for driving under the influence in Palmer.

Superintendent Clapprood suspended him without pay for five days.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
2 juveniles charged in connection with acid incident at Longmeadow park
A large police investigation is underway on Tully Mountain in Orange.
Body found on Tully Mountain in Orange
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman"
CBS announces 2023 holiday special schedule
Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to...
Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Boys and Girls Club, Cultural Appreciation, Albany Dog show
Western Mass News stopped by the museums and spoke with Richard Sanderson, the adjunct curator...
Springfield Science Museum celebrates the 100th anniversary of it’s planetarium
Police around Western Mass have been busy investigating car break-ins.
Car break-ins continue in Western Mass., Southwick investigating multiple break-ins
The Team is ready to get to work and help families impacted by violence.
The Darell Lee Jenkins Jr. Resource Center opens in Springfield