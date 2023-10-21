Surprise Squad
Springfield Science Museum celebrates the 100th anniversary of it’s planetarium

Western Mass News stopped by the museums and spoke with Richard Sanderson, the adjunct curator...
Western Mass News stopped by the museums and spoke with Richard Sanderson, the adjunct curator of physical science at the museum.(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday, the Springfield Science Museum is kicking off a special celebration, the centennial birthday of the first-ever planetarium.

Western Mass News stopped by the museums and spoke with Richard Sanderson, the adjunct curator of physical science at the museum.

He tells us more about the history of the Springfield Planetarium.

“We have the oldest operating projection planetarium in the United States. It was built during the Great Depression back in the 1930s,” said Sanderson

We also spoke with the museum director Jenny Powers. She tells Western Mass News new attractions are coming to the museum this spring.

“We’re pretty excited we just added a Zeis to our planetarium in the spring. So we’re celebrating not only 100 years of being able to teach about astronomy but our new acquisition as well and how much it is transforming what we do here,” said Powers.

