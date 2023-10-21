Surprise Squad
Town by Town: Boys and Girls Club, Cultural Appreciation, Albany Dog show

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town
By Addie Patterson and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield.

The Boys and Girls Club in Chicopee announced a 3 million dollar capital campaign Friday, to build a new teen center.

The new teen center will be built on Meadow Street and it’ll provide various safe spaces for teenagers like a study zone, digital media lab, zen room, club café, and gaming room.

The Boys and Girls Club says the new center will allow their organization to better prepare teenagers for their future.

Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno, Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe all spoke today at the 7th annual Cultural Appreciation Week celebration.

It was held at the Rodrick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

The event featured music, dance performances, cooking demonstrations, food tastings, and much more.

The Albany Kennel Club Dog Show kicked off Friday in West Springfield.

The event was on the Big E Fairgrounds. Admission is free for all to attend.

Dogs will be judged on things like obedience, agility, rescue, and barn hunting, the event will wrap up tomorrow evening.

