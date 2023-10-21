Surprise Squad
Week 7: Boy’s Soccer, Football

Week 7 was an exciting week and we got highlights from multiple games from across the area.
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Bob Hastings, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Week 7 was an exciting week and we got highlights from multiple games from across the area.

Check out the action in these games:

  • South Hadley Vs. Chicopee - Football
  • Springfield Central Vs. Longmeadow - Football
  • Chicopee Computational Vs. Chicopee - Boy’s Soccer
  • Westside Vs. Northampton - Football

Our Game of the Week took us to Amherst College at Lehrman Stadium where Agawam faced off against Amherst in a thriller.

