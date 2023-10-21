Week 7: Boy’s Soccer, Football

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Week 7 was an exciting week and we got highlights from multiple games from across the area.

Check out the action in these games:

South Hadley Vs. Chicopee - Football

Springfield Central Vs. Longmeadow - Football

Chicopee Computational Vs. Chicopee - Boy’s Soccer

Westside Vs. Northampton - Football

Our Game of the Week took us to Amherst College at Lehrman Stadium where Agawam faced off against Amherst in a thriller.

