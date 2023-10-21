Week 7: Boy’s Soccer, Football
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Week 7 was an exciting week and we got highlights from multiple games from across the area.
Check out the action in these games:
- South Hadley Vs. Chicopee - Football
- Springfield Central Vs. Longmeadow - Football
- Chicopee Computational Vs. Chicopee - Boy’s Soccer
- Westside Vs. Northampton - Football
Our Game of the Week took us to Amherst College at Lehrman Stadium where Agawam faced off against Amherst in a thriller.
