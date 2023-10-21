Surprise Squad
Woman arrested, after police respond to ShotSpotter activations in Holyoke

Police in Holyoke responded to ShotSpotter activations on Tuesday and Wednesday leading to the arrest of a woman.(Holyoke Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police in Holyoke responded to ShotSpotter activations on Tuesday and Wednesday leading to the arrest of a woman.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, at around 11:15 p.m. officers were on scene for a ShotSpotter activation on Maple Street.

When police arrived they found one shell casing and a broken apartment window.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900 or Text-A-Tip.

Then, officials responded to the area of Hampshire Street after another ShotSpotter activation on Wednesday.

At the scene, officers located one shell casing. Following a short investigation, police obtained a description of the suspect and their vehicle that was left near the area.

Officers found the vehicle on High Street along with a firearm.

Authorities revealed the suspect’s identity to be 32-year-old Yaritza Martinez and she is now facing the following charges:

  • Firearm discharge within 500 ft. of a building
  • Firearm without FID card
  • Possession of ammunition without FID card
  • Assault weapon, unlicensed sell/possess
  • Carrying a loaded firearm with large capacity

