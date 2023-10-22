The 23rd Annual ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk kicks off in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 23rd annual Suicide Awareness Walk hosted by the American Foundation for suicide prevention took place Saturday morning in Agawam.

In 2021, the CDC reported 604 suicide deaths.

The ‘out of darkness’ walk aims to help those with mental illness find support.

Western Mass News spoke with two participants Cristiana Nooan and Lyndsey Nunes.

They shared with us how successful Saturday’s walk was with community members coming out and helping support the cause.

“This is one of our biggest fundraisers - the Out of Darkness Walk - and we have over 500 participants today and over 80 teams out here supporting the cause with a different connection to it,” said Lindsey Nunes, participant.

They also told us what they hope people will take away from the awareness walk.

“There’s a big stigma about suicide and people don’t want to bring it up, don’t want to ask for help. Coming to this event and seeing the other families that are impacted, I think we’ll get the word out there and encourage people to ask for help if they need it,” said Cristiana Nooan of Agawam

All proceeds from today’s walk are being donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Awareness.

